Morinville RCMP confirm death is a homicide

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville, Alberta – The RCMP has confirmed that the deceased male located on the side of Range Road 251 on the morning of Saturday, November 25, 2017, is 25-year-old Ahmed Farah of Edmonton. An autopsy conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton on Tuesday, November 28, determined that the manner of death was homicide. The cause of death is not being released.

The ongoing police investigation is being conducted by the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) from Edmonton with assistance from the Morinville and St. Albert RCMP detachments.

To date, investigators have established that Ahmed Farah was released from the Edmonton Remand Centre at 12:50 a.m. on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Less than two hours later, at 2:40 a.m., Mr. Farah was found deceased on the side of Range Road 251, approximately 250 metres north of Poundmaker Road in rural Sturgeon County. The distance between the Edmonton Remand Centre and the spot where Ahmed Farah’s body was found is two kilometres. His body was discovered by a member of the St. Albert RCMP Detachment on routine patrol.

Investigators are seeking to speak with anyone who may have seen any vehicles in the vicinity of Range Road 251, Township Road 542 and 127 Street (Range Road 250) and up to the area of Sturgeon Road or who may have observed someone resembling the victim walking in the same area on Saturday, November 25, between 12:50 a.m. and 2:40 a.m.* The victim is described as follows:

– Black male, 25 years of age

– 178 cm (5’10”) tall;

– 91 kg (201 lb.) in weight;

– Black hair;

– Brown eyes;

– Bearded;

– Last known to be wearing a black hoody and red pants.**

The RCMP requests that anyone with information about this case call the Morinville RCMP Detachment. In the event that callers wish to remain anonymous, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.