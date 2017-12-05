Town reminding residents to register or renew their animals

by Morinville News Staff

Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw 5/2016 requires dogs and cats that reside within Morinville Town limits to be registered with the Town.

The Town is reminding pet owners that animals registered in 2017 will pay only a $10 renewal fee per animal. A new tag will not be issued. If you require a replacement tag, there will be an additional charge of $10.

Residents who no longer have their registered animal can call 780-939-4361 to update town records.

Animal registration renewals can be made in person by cash, cheque, debit or credit card at Town Office during business hours.

Any new animals or previously unregistered animal will be

subject to an initial registration fee of $25 to $100 depending on if the pet has been spayed or neutered, microchipped or tattooed.

Registration and renewal deadline is Jan. 31.

For more information or to view the complete bylaw go to http://www.morinville.ca/government/governance/bylaws/950-responsible-pet-ownership-bylaw-5-2016/file.