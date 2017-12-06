Business Profile: High Q Greenhouses [video]

This week the Morinville News will be focusing on a couple of area businesses that were winners of the Chamber of Commerce awards Nov. 30.

Below is the video MorinvilleNews shot for the awards ceremony profiling local businesses.

Business Integrity Award

The Business Integrity Award, sponsored by Servus Credit Union, was presented to Sturgeon County-based High Q Greenhouses.

The company located west of Morinville has been active in working with other growers to provide flowers to areas hit by tragedy, including Slave Lake, High River and Fort McMurray.

Additionally, High Q Greenhouses owners Michiel and Ina Verheul, assisted Fred Flowers owners a couple of years ago by running their centre when there was a family illness.

