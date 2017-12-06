Business profile: HIS Trucking [video]

This week the Morinville News will be focusing on a couple of area businesses that were winners of the Chamber of Commerce awards Nov. 30.

Below is the video MorinvilleNews shot for the awards ceremony profiling local businesses.

Business Legacy Award

The winner of the Business Integrity Award, sponsored by St. Albert Gazette, was HIS Trucking owners Jon and Esther Bucher.

The company began some 40 years ago in Sturgeon County hauling grain for farmers but have been working with Champion Petfoods for the past decade-plus hauling the company’s fresh regional ingredients, including salmon from British Columbia.

Bucher said his success is in the people he gets to work with. “I guarantee you, I have some of the best people there ever was,” he said. “I’m surrounded by just unbelievably good people and they come from the area. That’s one reason why we’re successful – surrounding myself with really good people who are more concerned about my business than I am.”