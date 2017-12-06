Rinks off limits for some of this week

Dec 6, 2017

by Morinville News Staff

The weekly family skate and shinny have been cancelled this week as well as use of the outdoor arena for four days.

The Town has announced the Family Skate & Shinny would be cancelled Dec. 8 and 9 due to Morinville hosting the Hockey Alberta Girls Tryouts over the weekend.

Additionally, the Outdoor Rink will be unavailable for public use from Dec. 6 through to Dec. 9 to accommodate a Sturgeon Hockey Club event.

The outdoor rink will be available for public use again beginning Sunday, Dec. 10.

