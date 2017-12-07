Business profile: Jared Loseth [video]

This week the Morinville News will be focusing on a couple of area businesses that were winners of the Chamber of Commerce awards Nov. 30.

Below is the video MorinvilleNews shot for the awards ceremony profiling local businesses.

Youth Services Award

The Youth Services Award, sponsored by Morinville Sobeys, was presented to Jared Loseth of the Morinville Farmer’s Market.

Loseth told Morinville News that working in customer service is a good experience for young people, particularly those who wish to work in business in the future.

“Everyone needs to interact with people,” he said. “Doing so in a business orientation is a great way to get experience. It is just a good life lesson that can help in so many situations.”

