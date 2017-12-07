Letter: Lodge grateful for a great party

Hello there,

Heritage Place Lodge has had its yearly Resident & Family Christmas Party this past Saturday at the Morinville Cultural Center. We have had lots of people step up to take part in. To show how much Heritage Place Lodge recognizes their efforts into this event.

Heritage Place Lodge, its Residents & Staff are truly grateful and appreciative of each and every one who has come help during the event. Thank you to our volunteers. You have been a huge help, and to all who have donated to the party and to our Silent Auction. We could not have pulled off such an event without you all. We have heard by many it was a lovely afternoon.

Donors: Putnam & Lawson, Home Hardware, Coach’s Corner, Guardian Pharmacy, Sobeys, Tim Hortons, Re/Max, Edible Arrangements, Holes Greenhouse, Real Canadian Superstore, Buco Pizzeria, Voodoo Hair Salon, Leslie K & Family, Mary B, Darcy F, Sonia K, Louise F, Alma C, Sonia B, Anne T, Loretta, Amy N, Debbie D, Solange, Dora D, and all other anonymous donors.

Liette Beaulieu

Heritage Lodge Program Coordinator