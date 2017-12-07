Morinville RCMP investigating aircraft endangerment in Sturgeon County

Dec 7, 2017 admin Local News, Sturgeon County 1

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On the evening of December 6th, 2017 Nav Canada informed Morinville RCMP of an incident near the Villeneuve Airport in Sturgeon County wherein an approaching aircraft was struck with a green laser. Fortunately, the pilot was able to land the aircraft safely.

Morinville RCMP want to remind the public of the dangers of a laser strike on an aircraft. The laser can temporarily blind the pilot, create intense glare that affect’s the pilots vision, and distract the pilot putting all people aboard the aircraft at serious risk.

As per Transport Canada’s website there were over 500 reported laser strikes in 2016. It’s a disturbing statistic – it means the safety of pilots, crew and passengers were put at risk 500 times that year. Pointing a laser at an aircraft is illegal and a criminal offence.

Under the Aeronautics Act, if you are convicted of pointing a laser at an aircraft, you could face up to $100 000 in fines, 5 years in jail or both.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.

