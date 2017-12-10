MCHS Wolves take silver and bronze at invitational tournaments

The MCHS Sr. Girls pose with their silver medals in Sherwood Park Saturday night. -Stephen Dafoe Photo

Above: Video highlights of the gold-medal game in Sherwood Park Saturday night.

by Stephen Dafoe

It was a medals weekend for two of four Morinville Community High School (MCHS) basketball teams over the weekend. The Junior Girls took bronze in their invitational tournament at home, while the Sr. Girls took silver on the road in Sherwood Park. The Jr. Boys places seventh and the Sr. Boys 8th in their respective tournaments over the weekend.

Junior Wolves

The Junior Wolves tournament started Friday afternoon with a 43-30 win over Plamondon and was followed later that day with a close 46-41 loss to Devon.

The win and loss put the Jr. Wolves on the court against Holy Rosary from Lloydminster Saturday afternoon.

In that contest, the Jr. Girls built steadily from a 15-6 first quarter lead to 30-14 at the half. The girls continued to dominate, leading 40-29 after three and ending with a 55-42 win and third place in the tournament.

Senior Wolves

The Senior Girls began their path to victory Thursday with an 89-14 win over Edmonton Islamic Academy and followed with a 53-36 win over Edmonton Christian. The back to back wins put the Senior Girls up against Strathcona Christian Academy Secondary, the hosting school, for gold.

In that closely fought game, Morinville trailed 13-9 after one, but SCA had widened the gap to 31-21 by the half. Morinville whittled SCA’s lead down to 39-32 after three, but in the end, fell 49-35 to take a well-earned silver.