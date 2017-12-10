Sturgeon Sting take it outside

by Lucie Roy

The PeeWee AA NAHL league game with Sturgeon Sting vs Fort St John was a year in the making.

The concept of the Sturgeon Sting Outdoor Classic was initiated by PeeWee Head Coach John Schneider and Sturgeon Hockey Club President Wayne Gatza in 2016.

Saturday was the realization of that dream when the two teams took to the ice outside next to the arena.

Schneider said it was a first-time historic league game and was quite a significant event, being the first game played outside in over 50 years in Morinville.

They hope to make this an annual event and expand it to include other teams within the Sturgeon Hockey Club.

The friendly game ended in a 4-4 tie.

Mayor Barry Turner was on the ice for the ceremonial first puck drop. Also in attendance was Councillor Scott Richardson.

The event was a celebration of hockey heritage in Morinville.

The Morinville Festival Society provided coffee and hot chocolate.