Community Champions: Pee Wee Player off to Alberta Winter Games

Above: Kaden Kinjerski (left) and Riley Enns (right) are off to the Alberta Winter Games in Fort McMurray in February. – submitted photo

by Morinville News Staff

Sturgeon Sting Pee Wee AA player and Home Game Captain Kaden Kinjerski is off to the Alberta Winter Games in Fort McMurray in February. Both Kinjerski and co-captain Riley Enns from the Gibbons area made the coveted team.

Kinjerski, 12, has been playing hockey for the past seven years and was pleased to have learned he made the team after trying out for it.

“I felt on cloud 9,” he said. “There is really no explanation of happy I was and still am.”

Kinjerski said he is looking forward to the whole experience of meeting new people and playing with the best kids in his zone.

On the road ahead, the 12-year-old is hoping to make hockey a significant part of his future.

“I want to be able to play hockey in a great school and earn an education while playing the game I love,” Kinjerski said.

But not only does Kinjerski work hard on the ice; his family tells Morinville News, the young hockey player, who took on a new position this year on defence, works hard at school as well, maintaining solid grades throughout the year.

“We are very proud of our son and this accomplishment,” said mom Danielle. “This will be the best team he has ever played with and may possibly ever play on in his life. We are proud of his hard work and dedication to this.”

The Alberta Winter Games take place in Fort McMurray Feb. 16-19.