Talk of the Town

The big event of the week was MCHS’ production of James and the Giant Peach, which ran Wednesday through Friday at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Below is a video of our photos of the production.

The Lite Up the Nite festival was a big success for the Town, and they’ve recently listed all the people they wanted to thank.

On The Move

If you have been wondering about the move of the church the Father’s House will be setting up in Sturgeon County, just outside town, here is a little video they shot.

Writers at the Airport

Morinville resident Jennifer Keys Lavallee and former Morinville resident Jessica Kluthe have stories that are part of this.

Cookie Walk

Ladarius Gauthier picked out his cookies at the United Church Cookie Walk Monday night. Supplies were going fast early into the night. The fundraiser let you take a small box for $10 and a big box for $15 all filled with your favourites.



Winter feed

A bird finds some winter food in a Morinville backyard.