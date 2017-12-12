361,700 jobs left unfilled in Canada – CFIB

by Morinville News Staff

A growing economy and a lack of skilled workers has created a labour shortage of approximately 361,700 jobs, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business reported Tuesday. The number is, according to the business organization, the highest number of unfilled private sector jobs ever recorded in Canada. The number comes from CFIB’s third quarter 2017 Help Wanted report.

According to the report, the current vacancy rate is a 2.8 per cent jump from its highest point before the 2008 recession.

“Labour shortages are again becoming a major hindrance to businesses across the country, especially small firms,” said Ted Mallett, Chief Economist at CFIB. “We need government to take action, to find solutions for chronic shortages that inhibit a small business’ ability to take on new contracts, expand and innovate.”

The report indicates Alberta has 33,900, a 2.2 per cent vacancy rate. B.C., Quebec and Ontario top the national list at 3.4, 3.1, and 3 per cent respectively.

CFIB say eight of 12 sectors experienced rising vacancy rates in the third quarter of 2017. Fifty thousand of the vacancies were in retail, another 45,900 were hospitality jobs, and construction had 38,000 job vacancies.