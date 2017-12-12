Canada’s newest refinery takes next step to full operations

Above: Mayors, Councillors, MLAs and key stakeholders in attendance at the Sturgeon Refinery event in Morinville Tuesday morning. Below: Signing of the symbolic first drum of diesel was Ian MacGregor on the left and Morinville Councillor Scott Richardson. – Lucie Roy Photos

by Lucie Roy

Alberta-made diesel is now flowing from the Sturgeon Refinery, marking an important milestone on the way to full commercial operation, which is scheduled for next year.

At a ceremonial event held today at the UFA in Morinville to mark the first diesel milestone, North West Refining Inc. recognized the long-standing support of its neighbours by providing free diesel to a number of community service vehicles in the local area, which included vehicles from Redwater, Sturgeon County and the Morinville Fire Department.

“The production of first diesel is a significant milestone for the Sturgeon Refinery,” said Ian MacGregor, Chairman and CEO of North West Refining Inc. “The local community has supported us from the very beginning, and we are delighted to take this opportunity to show them our appreciation. This is a project by Albertans, for Albertans and we are proud of what we have achieved together.”

Kerry Margetts, President of North West Redwater Partnership, said North West have valued the local communities and ensured its citizens and businesses are active partners in the development of the refinery since the beginning of the project.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the first diesel milestone with local community members who will benefit from our Commitment to maximizing the value of Alberta’s resources,” Margetts said.

The Sturgeon Refinery has been an active contributor to community causes. Proceeds from a long-standing bottle and scrap metal recycling program on site have injected some $400,000 into community causes in the surrounding area, such as food banks, community gardens, seniors initiatives, robotics and science programming for youth, library upgrades, and 4-H.

Currently, diesel production is from synthetic crude oil feedstock. Once all units are constructed, commissioned and fully operational, the Sturgeon Refinery will process bitumen to produce high value, ultra-low sulphur diesel and a variety of other products.

Local mayors, MLA’s and key stakeholders were in attendance.