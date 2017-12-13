Sturgeon Midgets dominate Blackfalds tournament

Front Row: Callen Susan Auigbelle Michael Yurchak (Left to right). Second row: Dylan Long, Brady Smith, Alex Smith, Josh Keiser, Cole Cameron, Travis Leblanc, Cody Rubis. Third Row: Assistant Coach Greg Tulloch, Assistant Coach Mark Johnson, Walker Hnatiw, Cole Tulloch, Alex Sorochan, Ben Keiser, Taylor Elliott, Callum Peacock, Otto Dzurilla, Logan Johnson, Head Coach Shaun Cameron. Missing: Assistant Coach(s) Gary Smith, Ted Peacock, Trevor Long.

by Morinville News Staff

The Sturgeon Hockey Club Midget 1 team dominated at the CBS Electrical tournament in Blackfalds Dec. 8 to 10.

Friday night’s game saw the Midget’s take an 8-4 victory over the l.ethbridge Hurricanes, and follow it Saturday with an 8-2 win against the Bow Valley Flames. Later that day, the SHC Midgets took on the Beaumont Braves and endesitting4-4 tie.

Sitting in first place Sunday morning, the Midget 1 Mustangs again defeated the Hurricanes to put them on the path for gold against the host Blackfalds Bulldogs. The Mustangs sealed gold with a 6-3 win over Blackfalds.

Hockey was not the only item on the agenda over the weekend. The Blackfalds Bulldogs tournament has am Adopt-a-Family Christmas Cheer Challenge for those in need in the community. Each team was asked to adopt a local family to help them have a Merry Christmas they otherwise would not have.

“The tournament organizer reached out to the Mustangs and said she was in tears at how generous the Mustangs team was to their adopted family,” Susan Sorochan told Morinville News in an email. “A total of $450 worth of gifts and cash was donated to family from the Mustangs.”