Town partners for Annual Candy Cane Check Stop

by Lucie Roy

Morinville Enforcement Services conducted the Annual Candy Cane Safety Initiative on Thursday.

Numerous Candy Cane Safety Initiative agencies and organizations involved in the event included Sturgeon County Enforcement Services, Morinville RCMP, Morinville Fire Department, Alberta Health Services- EMS, Alberta Health Services Public Health Nurses, Sturgeon Victim Services, Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch, Roadrunners Towing, Allstate Insurance and MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving).

The event is a reminder to plan ahead and to not drink and drive during the holiday season.

Over 1000 packages were put together with information, notepads, pens, a candy cane and small flashlight from the Town of Morinville.

MADD Edmonton and Area Chapter had six volunteers at the event and had 1000 Red Ribbons to be included in the hand out bags.

Roadrunners Towing donated 200 teddy bears to be given out to children.

Morinville Enforcement Services Community Peace Officer Cody Rossing took over the Candy Cane Checkstop this year and along with Enforcement Services Manager Will Norton was on hand for the debrief held prior to the check-stop.

The first voluntary check stop took place on 100 Avenue at 2 p.m. and on 100 Street at 7 p.m.