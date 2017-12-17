Land Use Bylaw gets an update to align with provincial laws

Dec 17, 2017 admin Local News, Morinville 0

by Tristan Turner

Council gave unanimous second and third reading to Bylaw 14/2017, a piece of legislation that revises Morinville’s Land Use Bylaw to be consistent with new amendments to the provincial Municipal Government Act (MGA). Morinville’s Director of Planning and Development, Greg Hofmann said that evening that council “has no choice but to make [these changes]”, as consistancy with provincial law is a requirement for municipal bylaws.

The revisions to the bylaw make three primary changes, including changing procedures for assessing when subdivision/development applications are complete, and integrating those procedures of the Bylaw, clarifying timeframes for development permits and notices, and more timeline revisions on development appeals.

Council held a public hearing on these revisions, but nobody made any representation to them, and Hofmann jokingly noted that, “as you can imagine, I have received a flood of correspondence on this issue,” to which council laughed after Hofmann admitted that no correspondence had been received on this issue at all.

After some brief clarifying questions, council unanimously passed Second and Third Reading of the Bylaw.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7163 Articles

The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews

Website

Related Articles

Morinville

Letter: Back to the Past … Arena Style?

Nov 4, 2015 admin Morinville 2

The Arena/Multi-Use Recreation Facility Project Large User Group General Public Meeting took place on October 28th. About 120 people showed up. Good crowd. Open format. Plenty of opportunity for questions.

Time to “vision” and get “excited”.

Lets’ get rolling. How much money do we have? You know… for the “visioning” and getting “excited” part. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Local News

Legion holds installation ceremony

Dec 5, 2011 admin Local News 0

By Lucie Roy

Morinville – The first Sunday in December at the Morinville Legion is always a buzz of activity. This year, there were more than 50 children under 12 years of age, plus their parents and friends that showed up for the Kids’ Christmas party. But the Hall was quickly transformed later in the afternoon for a more… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply