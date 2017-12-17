MCHS Sr. teams take gold and silver in weekend tournament

Dec 17, 2017 admin Morinville Sports 1

by Stephen Dafoe

The MCHS Sr. Girls and Boys took gold and silver respectively at an invitational tournament at Louis St. Laurent Catholic High School over the weekend.

The Sr. Girls ented the gold medal game Saturday against Holy Rosary after defeating East Glen 65-31 Thursday and a 51-43 victory over St. Joseph on Friday.

Saturday’s game saw the Sr. Girls leading Holy Rosary 14-12 after one and building that to a 29-21 lead at the half. The third quarter saw Holy Rosary closing the gap to 39-37 in the Wolves favour, and the Wolves pulling ahead to 56-50 to secure gold.

The Boys built on a two-game win lead Thursday and Friday, defeating St. Joseph 66-60 Thursday and following it with a tight 56-55 over host Louis St. Laurent on Friday.

Saturday saw the Sr. Boys lose 69 to 58 to take Silver in the tournament. Chris Ogie lead with 13 points, followed by Bryn Karch with 8 points.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7163 Articles

The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews

Website

1 Trackback / Pingback

  1. Morinville Sports Shorts – The Morinville News

Leave a Reply