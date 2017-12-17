MCHS Sr. teams take gold and silver in weekend tournament

by Stephen Dafoe

The MCHS Sr. Girls and Boys took gold and silver respectively at an invitational tournament at Louis St. Laurent Catholic High School over the weekend.

The Sr. Girls ented the gold medal game Saturday against Holy Rosary after defeating East Glen 65-31 Thursday and a 51-43 victory over St. Joseph on Friday.

Saturday’s game saw the Sr. Girls leading Holy Rosary 14-12 after one and building that to a 29-21 lead at the half. The third quarter saw Holy Rosary closing the gap to 39-37 in the Wolves favour, and the Wolves pulling ahead to 56-50 to secure gold.

The Boys built on a two-game win lead Thursday and Friday, defeating St. Joseph 66-60 Thursday and following it with a tight 56-55 over host Louis St. Laurent on Friday.

Saturday saw the Sr. Boys lose 69 to 58 to take Silver in the tournament. Chris Ogie lead with 13 points, followed by Bryn Karch with 8 points.