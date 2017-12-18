A look ahead in and around town

Public Notices
Events and Activities
Thursday, Dec. 21
Saturday, Dec. 23 – Jan. 7
Thursday, Dec. 28
Monday, Jan. 1
Tuesday, Jan. 2 and Tuesday, Jan. 16
Saturday, February 3, 2018
LIVE at the CCC: Marquee Pianos Cabaret
Saturday, February 3, 2018 – Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Morinville Community Cultural Centre
Tickets: Adult $38 | Senior $35
This is a high-octane, all-request dueling throwdown! From epic sing-alongs to Top 40 dance floor favourites, this show is all about having a good time with the audience calling the
shots. Featuring 4 sets of great music, this special late night cabaret will keep the party going. Includes midnight dessert & appetizers.
Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Winter Walk Day
Wednesday, February 14, 2018 – Time: 12:15 p.m.
Location: Morinville Community Cultural Centre
Join us for a half hour Winter Walk, or enjoy a walk on your
break and post on Town of Morinville social media using
Sunday, February 18 & Monday, Feb. 19, 2018
Snowman Festival
February 18 & 19, 2018
A wonderful weekend of fun and activities in Morinville. For more information, contact Community Services at 780.939.7839. or visit www.morinville.ca in January for the
schedule of events.
Monday, Feb. 19, 2018
3 on 3 Pond Hockey Tournament
Monday, February 19, 2018 – Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Heritage Lake
Cost: Family team: $30 | Adult team: $80
Ages 5 to 7, 8 to 11, 12 to 15: $65
Join the fun in the 2nd Annual Family Day Classic 3 on 3 Pond Hockey Tournament with prizes to be won. Family Division is non-competitive; helmet, stick and gloves are required. Youth &
Adult division is competitive. Full equipment is required. Minimum 3/Maximum 6 per team. For more information contact Tyler Edworthy at tedworthy@morinville.ca or call
780.939.7834.
