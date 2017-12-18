A look ahead in and around town

Click the ad to download PDF

LIVE at the CCC: Marquee Pianos Cabaret

Saturday, February 3, 2018 – Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Morinville Community Cultural Centre

Tickets: Adult $38 | Senior $35

This is a high-octane, all-request dueling throwdown! From epic sing-alongs to Top 40 dance floor favourites, this show is all about having a good time with the audience calling the

shots. Featuring 4 sets of great music, this special late night cabaret will keep the party going. Includes midnight dessert & appetizers.

Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Winter Walk Day

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 – Time: 12:15 p.m.

Location: Morinville Community Cultural Centre

Join us for a half hour Winter Walk, or enjoy a walk on your

break and post on Town of Morinville social media using

Sunday, February 18 & Monday, Feb. 19, 2018

Snowman Festival

February 18 & 19, 2018

A wonderful weekend of fun and activities in Morinville. For more information, contact Community Services at 780.939.7839. or visit www.morinville.ca in January for the

schedule of events.

Monday, Feb. 19, 2018

3 on 3 Pond Hockey Tournament

Monday, February 19, 2018 – Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Heritage Lake

Cost: Family team: $30 | Adult team: $80

Ages 5 to 7, 8 to 11, 12 to 15: $65

Join the fun in the 2nd Annual Family Day Classic 3 on 3 Pond Hockey Tournament with prizes to be won. Family Division is non-competitive; helmet, stick and gloves are required. Youth &

Adult division is competitive. Full equipment is required. Minimum 3/Maximum 6 per team. For more information contact Tyler Edworthy at tedworthy@morinville.ca or call

780.939.7834.