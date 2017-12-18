Morinville Sports Shorts

Sting takes gold

Above: A belated congratulations to the SHC bantam AA Sting who won the Lethbridge tournament December 1-3.

by Morinville News Staff

Gold and silver for MCHS Sr. teams

Congratulations to MCHS Sr. Girls for gold win and Sr. Boys for silver tonight.

The full story can be found here.

firewood firewood

Morinville Kings

The Morinville Kings pounded the visiting Whitecourt Wild Saturday night with a 14-4 victory.

The Senior AA King built from a 5-2 first period lead to 12-3 at the end of the second frame. A 2-1 deficit in the final period gave the Kings a strong 14-4 finish.

Saturday’s win brings the Kings to a 7-3-0 record this season, three points behind the league-leading Eckville Eagles.

The Kings next game is Jan. 6 when they will play the Eagles. Game time is 8:30 p.m. at the Ray McDonald Sports Centre.

Morinville Jets

The Morinville Jets were one for two this past week, with a 4-1 win over the St. Albert Merchants on the road Friday night and a 4-1 overtime loss to the Beaumont Chiefs at home Sunday.

The weeks tally brings the Jets to a 17-7-2 record this season, five points behind the West Division-leading Beverly Warriors.

The club plays the Flyers at home Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m.