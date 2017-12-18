Morinville Sports Shorts

Dec 18, 2017 admin Morinville Sports 0

Sting takes gold

Above: A belated congratulations to the SHC bantam AA Sting who won the Lethbridge tournament December 1-3.

by Morinville News Staff

Gold and silver for MCHS Sr. teams

Congratulations to MCHS Sr. Girls for gold win and Sr. Boys for silver tonight.

The full story can be found here.

MCHS Sr. teams take gold and silver in weekend tournament

firewood

Morinville Kings

The Morinville Kings pounded the visiting Whitecourt Wild Saturday night with a 14-4 victory.

The Senior AA King built from a 5-2 first period lead to 12-3 at the end of the second frame. A 2-1 deficit in the final period gave the Kings a strong 14-4 finish.

Saturday’s win brings the Kings to a 7-3-0 record this season, three points behind the league-leading Eckville Eagles.

The Kings next game is Jan. 6 when they will play the Eagles. Game time is 8:30 p.m. at the Ray McDonald Sports Centre.

Morinville Jets

The Morinville Jets were one for two this past week, with a 4-1 win over the St. Albert Merchants on the road Friday night and a 4-1 overtime loss to the Beaumont Chiefs at home Sunday.

The weeks tally brings the Jets to a 17-7-2 record this season, five points behind the West Division-leading Beverly Warriors.

The club plays the Flyers at home Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7163 Articles

The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews

Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply