Rec centre project moves forward with pilings

Above: Piling work has commenced at the rec centre site, east of Town. – Town of Morinville Photos

by Morinville News staff

The Town of Morinville announced Monday that the inaugural piling was dug at the Morinville Regional Recreation Facility site Monday morning. Approximately 150 pilings will be erected over the coming weeks as part of the project.

“I am happy to announce that construction has begun on Morinville’s new Regional Recreation Facility!” said Mayor Barry Turner in a media release. “Council is extremely excited about the new recreational opportunities that phase one of this facility will bring to Morinville and area. Phase one will include an arena, field house, walking/running track and some fitness space. We are looking forward to the project taking shape for an estimated Spring 2019 opening.”