Government says more families to get $25-a-day child care

Young child at the launch of Alberta’s Early Learning and Child Care Center pilot program, April 2017. – GOA Photo

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta says it is keeping its promise to expand access to affordable child care with a plan to create up to 78 additional $25-a-day Early Learning and Child Care Centres through an agreement with the Government of Canada.

The pilot program was launched last spring, and the expansion will create an additional 4,500 affordable child care spaces, giving families across Alberta access to what the province says is quality, $25-a-day childcare.

Alberta’s 22 existing Early Learning and Child Care Centres include five in Edmonton and one in Westlock. With this second round of applications, the government hopes to see a total of up to 100 centres in communities throughout Alberta.

In June of this year, Alberta signed a Multilateral Early Learning and Child Care Framework with federal, provincial and territorial partners. The government says the expansion of the Early Learning and Child Care Centres is based on this foundation of federal investment in affordable child care across Canada.

“Child care in Alberta is far too expensive for families, and that’s exactly why our government is taking action to make affordable, quality child care more accessible,” said Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services, in a release Tuesday. “Our work with the Government of Canada and child care professionals in Alberta is the next step towards making life better for families with universal, affordable, quality child care in Alberta.”

Non-profit organizations or those interested in becoming non-profit child care providers have until Jan. 31, 2018 to apply for a three-year operating grant.

Those interested in becoming a centre can find an application at https://cfr.forms.gov.ab.ca/Form/CDEV11300.pdf.

More information on existing centres can be found at http://www.humanservices.alberta.ca/family-community/elcc-centres.html