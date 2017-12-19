Pleasant Homes and Champion Alberta Chambers finalists

Pleasant Homes taking a Morinville Chamber Award in this 2016 Morinville News file photo.

by Morinville News Staff

Pleasant Homes Ltd has been selected as a finalist for the 2018 Alberta Business Awards of Distinction in the Indigenous Relations – Best Practices Award of Distinction. The finalists were announced Dec. 15.

In addition to being a finalist for the Indigenous Relations – Best Practices Award of Distinction, Pleasant Homes Ltd. is also eligible for the prestigious Premier’s Award of Distinction.

“Pleasant Homes operates on the belief that the creation of a meaningful relationship is the critical ingredient to achieving success in business and, the key to maintaining that relationship is superior service,” said co-owner Gary Hauk in a release to media Tuesday.



The Alberta Chamber Awards take place March 2, 2018 at the Renaissance Edmonton Airport Hotel in Edmonton.

Champion Petfoods is also a finalist in the 2018 Awards in the Export Award of Distinction category. As such, they are also eligible for the Premier’s Award of Distinction.