Firefighters receive long service recognition

Above: Long Service Awards to Lt. Louis Lavallee 5 Years, Fire Chief Brad Boddez 30 years, Capt. Barret Dupuis 15 years and Lt Steven Holubowich 5 Years. – Lucie Roy Photos

by Lucie Roy

Mayor Barry Turner presented long-service awards to four members of the Morinville Fire Department Tuesday night.

The presentations took place at the Committee of the Whole meeting in Council Chambers.

Five Years of Service Award was presented to Lt. Louis Lavallee and Steven Holubowich, qy years service to Capt. Barret Dupuis, and 30 Years of Service Award was presented to Fire Chief Brad Boddez.

Unable to attend to accept their awards was Capt Brian Johnston 25 years and five-year award recipients Senior Fire Fighters Corey Ryan, Montana Barnes and Keith Gervais.

