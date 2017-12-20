Province urging Albertans to take care on highways during the holidays

Albertans are asked to use extra caution on Alberta highways this week and over the holiday season.
Areas of southern Alberta have been experiencing heavy snowfalls that are affecting driving conditions. Accumulations of 15 to 25 centimetres are expected in the Calgary and Lethbridge regions and to the east, while accumulations west of Calgary toward the mountains are expected in the 25- to 40-cm range.
Winter driving conditions are expected to continue as Albertans travel on highways to gather with friends and family for holiday celebrations. Drivers are advised to prepare for winter conditions and adjust driving habits accordingly.
Additional information
- Know before you go – check 511 Alberta for the latest real-time road conditions.
Drivers should consider postponing non-essential travel.
- Posted speed limits are the maximum intended for ideal summer conditions. Drivers are reminded to slow down and drive for winter conditions.
- Snow can accumulate quickly and visibility will be reduced.
- Drivers are encouraged to have winter or all-season tires on their vehicles.
- Drivers are reminded to activate headlights so that tail lights are visible to other drivers following behind.
- All vehicles should have a winter emergency kit during the winter months.
- Please give snowplows room to work – stay back at least ten metres to prevent collisions.
Be the first to comment