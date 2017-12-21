Editorial: Merry Christmas to you all

We’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of our readers and advertisers for their support over the past 12 months. As we reflected back this week on all of the great news stories over 2017, we are reminded of what a great community Morinville is.

We are a community that comes together to recognize our local talent, celebrate our local victories, and unite in common aide in moments of difficulties. We continue to be proud to tell our community’s stories in words, pictures and video.

The Morinville News will be closed for Christmas Holidays from Dec. 22 until Jan. 8 inclusive.

Wishing all of you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Stephen Dafoe, Publisher