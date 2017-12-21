RCMP and friends drop in on seniors

photos by Lucie Roy

A well-known person in a red suit popped by Aspen House and Aspen Villa Thursday for a Christmas visit, but the red suit didn’t belong to Santa.

RCMP members from the Morinville Detachment and Admin Support along with Sturgeon Victim Services(SVS) made the festive visit.

Sgt. Dale Kendall NCO 1/c of the Morinville Detachment, Cst. Rouse, Cst. Labonte, Shirley Pomerleau and Donna McPherson of Sturgeon Victim Services went to visit the residents.

They presented the residents and staff with souvenir pins and wished them all a Merry Christmas.

The group took time to speak with the residents that had gathered in the living room to greet them.