Obituary Notice: WINSOR, Theresa Mae (nee Andruchow)

WINSOR, Theresa Mae

(nee Andruchow)

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Theresa Mae Winsor (Andruchow) on December 20, 2017.

Born on May 4, 1957, Theresa will be greatly missed by her husband, Steedman; dog, Sparkles; sons, Trevor (Gloria) and Craig (Shari); grandchildren, Greg, Brielle, Daniel (mom, Kari), Hayden, Gemma, and Brandon; bestest special sister, Sharon Andruchow; cousin, Linda Dombrowsky; nieces, Kelly and Lonnie; brother, Lonnie (Dolores); as well as numerous extended family members. Predeceased by son, Jeffrey Winsor; parents, Joseph and Evelyn Andruchow; and sister, Lorna Kokotilo (nee Andruchow). She touched many of lives – Theresa valued her friendships and was dear to many.

Prayer Service Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Jean Baptiste Parish, 10020 – 100 Avenue, Morinville.

Divine Liturgy Friday, January 5, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at Descent of the Holy Spirit Ukrainian Catholic Parish, Waskatenau. Reverend Slavko Dumec officiating with interment in the Ukrainian Catholic Holy Ghost Cemetery, Waskatenau. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cross Cancer Institute, 11560 University Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T6G 1Z2 or to the Descent of the Holy Spirit Ukrainian Catholic Parish.

Photos, memories and condolences may be shared through www.parkmemorial.com.

Park Memorial

Edmonton 780-426-0050

Family Owned Funeral Home,

Crematorium, Reception Centre