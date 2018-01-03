It’s Your Business: Higher Grounds looking for patrons and volunteers to help keep shop open

Jan 3, 2018 admin Business, Local News, Morinville 0

by Stephen Dafoe

A year after the founders of the not-for-profit Higher Grounds passed the torch to a new group of volunteers, saving the shop from shuttering, the present board and volunteers are looking for additional help to keep the coffee and lunch shop and community gathering place open.

Currently, the not-for-profit coffee shop is run by a group of volunteers and a paid manager. The manager’s salary has been covered by a local business owner – however, that funding will end at the end of February, leaving Higher Grounds board with three options: finding a new funding source for the manager, finding a volunteer manager, or shutting down the well-loved shop.

“What I’d like to see is enough community commitment to keep up Higher Grounds on a volunteer basis without the need to higher a full-time manager,” said Higher Grounds Community Support Society Board Chair Kim Mills. “If we were to continue going the way we are [with a manager], we would be looking for about $4,000 a month.”

Before Christmas, the Higher Grounds Community Support Society held an open house to make local business owners and community members aware of where some of their funding goes and what programs they offer to the community.

At that meeting, the Board unveiled a sponsorship package and a sponsorship goal chart looking to hit the $20,000 mark to cover about six months of 2018’s operating costs. Although the meeting resulted in a couple of one-time donations to assist, the shop is looking for more donations, particularly those who can commit for a full year.

Packages range from $50 per month to $150 per month in cash or in-kind contributions.

Current Manager Betty Fraser said the shop is growing in terms of being able to cover rent and product costs; however, the management salary is not able to be covered by the proceeds from the shop.

“Come the end of February, our supporter is no longer, so if this is not self-supporting by that point, who takes the loss every month,” Fraser said. “If we could find a manager to volunteer that time, it would be self-sufficient.”

For more information on how you can help, visit Higher Grounds or contact them through their Facebook page.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7196 Articles

The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews

Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Local News

Student looking to start Rotary group at MCHS

Sep 26, 2010 admin Local News, Schools and youth 0

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – MCHS student Morgan Allen, who recently participated in the Rotary Club’s Rotary Youth Leadership Award program, is looking to take advantage of another Rotary-sponsored program to better herself, her school and the communities around her.
[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Local News

Talk about the towns

Nov 1, 2010 admin Local News 1

By Étienne Thevou

Dale Dinsmore and Linda Ferguson of Pleasant Homes pose with some of the garage sale items that were available in their Fourth Annual Charity Garage Sale Friday afternoon. The two-day event brought in $2,700 for the Morinville Food Bank Society, a number that will be matched by Pleasant Homes … […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Local News

News briefs

Nov 8, 2015 admin Local News, Morinville 0

David Schaefer, Director of Community and Protective Services talks about the 2016 budget with Morinville resident Kareen Tucci and Mayor Lisa Holmes. Administrative staff joined Mayor Holmes and Councillors Nicole Boutestein, Stephen Dafoe, Brennan FitzGerald, and Barry Turner at the open house Thursday night. Councillors Gord Putnam and Rob Ladouceur were absent. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply