Nominations open for Alberta Order of Excellence

by Morinville News Staff

The province is inviting Albertans to nominate outstanding citizens, community leaders, and innovators for membership in the Alberta Order of Excellence, an order that could see as many as 10 new inductees this year.

The Order recognizes a lifetime of contributions to their community, the province, and the nation.

The nomination deadline for investiture this year is Feb. 15.

Nominees must be Canadian citizens currently living in Alberta. If selected, the nominee must be able to attend the investiture ceremony in October. Self-nominations are not accepted, nor can they nominate their spouse or immediate family member.

Further information, nomination guidelines, and nomination forms are available on the Alberta Order of Excellence website at www.lieutenantgovernor.ab.ca/aoe. Information and nomination forms are also available by calling 780-449-0517.