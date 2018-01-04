STEP Grant application process now open

by Morinville News Staff

The Summer Temporary Employment Program (STEP) application process is now open, giving businesses and non-profits an opportunity to fund summer help and Alberta students an opportunity to get a leg up in their careers.

Eligible employers who want to hire students for summer work between May and August will get a $7-per-hour wage subsidy.

The grant is available to small businesses, non-profit organizations, public libraries, school boards, publicly funded post-secondary institutions, municipalities, First Nations and Métis settlements.

“STEP has been a valuable program for students interested in gaining unique, first-hand work experience, and it helps employers hire knowledgeable, enthusiastic summer staff,” said Christina Gray, Minister of Labour, in a release Thursday. “As our economy is looking up, we want to continue helping students and employers alike. I encourage employers to apply and support our future generation of bright Albertans.”

Since restoring the program in 2015 that was previously cut by the PCs in 2013, STEP has helped more than 5700 students, approximately 3,000 of those last summer.

STEP 2018 has a budget of $10 million. Employers interested in hiring a student for 2018 are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Application forms are available online at AlbertaCanada.com/STEP and must be submitted before the Feb. 9 deadline.