Morinville Curling Club ready for Men’s Bonspiel later this month

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Curling Club is getting ready for their annual Men’s Bonspiel taking place Thursday, Jan. 25 to Saturday, Jan. 28.

Registration for the event, sponsored by Sturgeon Valley Fertilizers, is $200 per team. The event includes a Calcutta team and dinner Saturday night.

“The Men’s Bonspiel is the Morinville Curling Club’s first major bonspiel event and typically the most popular,” said Morinville Curling Club spokesperson Steve Zilinski. “Most years we run at our capacity of 32 teams consisting of men from all over Sturgeon County and the capital region.”

With the bonspiel running at capacity each year, Zilinski says it is important to register early to ensure teams can get involved.

The Morinville Curling Club is hoping to see the ice packed with teams again this year.

“Every team is guaranteed three games and there are tonnes of prizes to be had,” Zilinski said. “It’s also not uncommon to see a few teams go all out in plaid and kilts or superhero costumes. Some feedback we have received from years past is that it’s a very fun and inviting atmosphere. There are teams of all skill levels, who are there first and foremost to just have a blast. Whenever new teams come and join in on the fun, we typically see them come back year after year.”

To register, send an email to Bonspiels@morinvillecurlingclub.com or call 780-939-4393 and leave a message. The registration deadline is Jan. 22.