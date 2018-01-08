Province looking for nominations for Albertans who make communities safer

by Morinville News Staff

The province is looking for Albertans to nominate groups or individuals who have made outstanding contributions to community safety.

The Alberta Community Justice Awards (ACJA) recognize individuals, organizations, businesses and community groups who have taken innovative and proactive steps to address issues of crime-prevention at the local level.

“Along with our law enforcement partners, individuals and organizations play a vital role in reducing crime throughout our communities,” said Marlin Schmidt, acting Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, in a media release Monday. “I encourage Albertans to recognize innovative and inspiring contributions with a nomination for the Alberta Community Justice Awards.”

Acknowledging the people and organizations involved in victims’ services, youth justice, restorative justice and other crime-prevention efforts, nomination categories for the ACJA include leadership, innovation, service enhancement, community mobilization, partnerships and collaboration.

Nomination deadline is Feb. 20, and the Alberta Community Justice Awards ceremony will take place in Edmonton in June. Nomination forms can be found at https://cfr.forms.gov.ab.ca/form/ps3700.pdf.

The event will be co-hosted by the Government of Alberta and the Calgary Police Service.

