Exceptional women sought for International Women’s Day event

by Stephen Dafoe

Residents have just over three weeks to nominate exceptional area women for some special recognition. For the past 21 years, the St. Albert Bahá’í community has sponsored an annual celebration of United Nations International Women’s Day by recognizing the contributions women make to society.

These contributions include generosity of spirit, courage, creativity, determination, steadfastness, leadership, enthusiasm, love, caring, and other attributes that enrich the communities in which they live. This year’s celebrations will take place in St. Albert on Mar. 3 but the deadline for nominations is Feb. 2.

Baha’i International Women’s Day Committee 2018 spokesperson Elaine Tahririha said it was important to recognize the passion and dedication of area women.

“International Women’s Day recognizes and promotes the contribution of women to the betterment of societies all around the world,” Tahririha said. “Baha’is believe that unless and until women achieve their equal and rightful status working alongside of men in all realms of human endeavor: political, economic, social and religious, world peace can never be established.”

Tahririha went on to say the upcoming event takes one day a year to particularly recognize the contribution of women close to home in our community.

“Women are often the unsung heroes in the background – working, mothering, volunteering, mentoring, supporting, and creating in all aspects of life,” Tahririha said. “For centuries men have been more visible and lauded, and now as masculinity and femininity becomes more balanced, we take an opportunity to highlight the important contribution of women in our community.”

Last year, Sturgeon County resident Susan Evans was recognized as an advocate and an unsung hero at a United Nations International Woman’s Day Celebration in St. Albert.

Local nominees sought

The committee is currently looking for help finding nominations for unsung heroines living in St. Albert, Sturgeon County and the communities within Sturgeon County, as well as those bordering the County as long as they are not from larger cities.

Nominations are open to women and female youth who demonstrate the generosity of spirit, courage, creativity, determination, steadfastness, enthusiasm, love, care, leadership, and other qualities that enrich community life.

Nomination considerations include the areas of motherhood, aboriginal initiatives, science, arts, business, community service, health, literacy, mentorship, peace, and youth. The public, organizations and community groups are all welcome to submit nominations.

Deadline for nominee submissions is Feb. 2. Nomination forms are available by clicking here.

Nominations can be mailed to Box 87, St. Albert, Alberta T8N 1N2 (postmarked by Feb. 1st), emailed to stalbertlsa@gmail.com, or by fax to 780-460-8408.

Please contact May at 780-459-4060 for more information.