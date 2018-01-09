Food for Thought Column: Healthy habits at work to boost productivity

(NC) When striving to maintain optimal overall health, it’s imperative to instil good habits into your busy work schedule, which can also make you happier and more productive. Plan for success by following these six tips and tricks to achieve a healthy lifestyle.

Stay hydrated. Start your day off with a glass of water, staying hydrated improves your rate weight maintenance, mood and energy levels. Tip: keep a water bottle on your desk in case you forget.

Take breaks. Refrain from sitting all day long — jump at every opportunity you have to step away from your desk and walk around. Short breaks and light exercise are proven to increase productivity and creativity. If you have a one-on-one meeting, make it a walking meeting. You can take a stroll through the office or on your floor while connecting about the task at hand.

Snack smart. Store wholesome snacks at your desk to curb those afternoon cravings. Nuts, dried fruit and microwaveable popcorn are all great ideas. They help you stay full for longer due to their high fibre and healthy fat content, and they don’t expire too quickly. Orville Redenbacher microwaveable popcorn provides you with a satisfying snack in just a few minutes. It’s a convenient option made with 100 per cent whole grain popcorn, which is high in fibre and now most flavours contain no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

Lunchboxes aren’t just for kids. Packing and planning what you eat ahead of time will mitigate problems when the cravings start kicking in. Meal prep is sure to help you stay on track and save money. And don’t delay your meals; eating at regular intervals will help you stay on your A game and fuel your brain.