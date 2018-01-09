MFRC holding Transition from Military to Civilian Life workshop

Above photo courtesy Military Family Services

Submitted by Angela Duckworth, Senior Communications Coordinator, Edmonton Garrison Military Family Resource Centre

The Edmonton Garrison Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC) is pleased to host “Transition from Military to Civilian Life”, a workshop for medically-released veterans and releasing CAF members and their families. The workshop will take place on Monday, March 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the MFRC.

There are lots of factors to consider when preparing for a medical release. Are you and your spouse feeling anxious about life after the military? Participants will discover what is involved in a healthy transition from military to civilian life; and will learn defining strategies for a meaningful transition (whether single or in a partnership), building a strong support system, and coping with change.

The workshop will be facilitated in English by Suzanne Nault, psychologist and executive coach, who has expertise in transition and retirement. Ms. Nault has given over 1,500 seminars and helped over 10,000 people in their transition as they design the next chapter in their lives. Ms. Nault will address specific issues military personnel encounter pre and post-release.

Who is this open to?

Medically-releasing CAF members and their families as well as Veterans who have medically released from the CAF and their families.

How do I sign up?

Call the MFRC at (780) 973-4011 ext. 6300, or sign up in person (Bldg 161, Mons Ave). The registration deadline is Feb. 26, 2018.

Question about the workshop?

For questions about this and other workshops for Veterans contact Denise Kantor, Veteran Family Coordinator at Denise.Kantor@forces.gc.ca or phone (780) 973-4011 ext. 5603.

