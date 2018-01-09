Sturgeon County appoints interim CAO

by Morinville News Staff

Sturgeon County Council voted Tuesday in favour of appointing Bill Minnes as Sturgeon’s Interim Chief Administrative Officer until a permanent replacement is chosen.

The County says Minnes has more than 35 years of experience advising municipal, provincial, and federal governments, including policy planning in urban, rural and regional environments.

“I’m confident Mr. Minnes is the right person to help guide the organization until we find a permanent Chief Administrative Officer,” said Mayor Alanna Hnatiw in a release Tuesday afternoon.

Rick Wojtkiw had served as Acting CAO following the departure of Peter Tarnawsky Nov. 28. However, as the General Manager, Integrated Growth position is currently vacant, Wojtkiw will return to his duties as General Manager, Corporate Support.

“I would like to thank Mr. Rick Wojtkiw, General Manager, Corporate Support for filling the role of Acting CAO during this transition,” Hnatiw said n the release.

