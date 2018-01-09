Vendors Assemble at Higher Grounds this week

by Morinville News Staff

Higher Grounds Espresso Bar on 100 Avenue is starting the year off with something new, a bi-weekly vendor gathering in the evening.

Organizers say the event has been created for residents to get together and enjoy a speciality coffee while shopping local from local vendors and supporting Higher Grounds.

The event will run every second Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting Jan 10. The event will continue as long as there is interest.

The inaugural and subsequent offering will have five different local vendors.

Higher Grounds is a non-profit coffee shop that gives back to the community, and are currently in need of help to stay open beyond the end of February, as discussed in this Morinville News article.

