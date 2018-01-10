Morinville to present Duelling Pianos

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Community Cultural Centre will open its doors for an all-request duelling piano throwdown Feb. 3 when Calgary-based Marquee Pianos hits the stage.

The tickets for the Feb. 3 8 p.m. show are $38 for adults and $35 for seniors.

Uptown Funk – Marquee Pianos CISC 2015 Awards from Jesse Peters on Vimeo.

Describe as a high-octane, all-request duelling piano throwdown; the pianists play songs ranging from sing-alongs to Top 40 dance floor favourites. What sets the performance apart is the audience gets to call the shots through four sets of music.

Calgary-based singer/songwriter/pianist Jesse Peters, an award-winning musician, heads the show. Peters performed at the cultural centre with the Jesse Peters Trio in 2012.

“This performance is something new for us”, said Events & Culture Coordinator, Ryan Telfer. “We haven’t hosted a performance quite like this before, and we are looking forward to it.”

While many Live at the CCC shows have been dinner and show affairs, this one takes a different approach. Telfer said the evening would dive straight into the music, and be followed with appetizers and desserts available later in the evening.

“The music is also expected to go much later than usual, likely until 1 a.m. The audience will be able to put in their requests, and I have no doubt they will be immensely impressed with the musical ability and knowledge of the performers,” Telfer said.

The upcoming show will feature cabaret seating in the round. The stage will be in the middle of room. There will also be a cash bar during the event.

The Feb. 3 performance is sponsored by Capital 96.3 FM, and supported by Season Partners: St Albert Inn & Suites, Morinville News, Servus Credit Union Morinville, and Infinite Event Services.

Tickets are available at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Box Office between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or by calling 780.939.7839. Online purchases are available at TixOnTheSquare.