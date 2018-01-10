Morinville Veterinary Clinic – Adopt-a-Pet

The Morinville Veterinary Clinic has a number of stray cats at present looking for homes. Below are the photos and stories of a number of cats.

They are located at 9804 90 Ave, Morinville and are open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays until 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can call them at 780-939-3133.

Poppy

Intake date: December 23, 2017
Breed: Domestic Longhair
Gender: Female
Approximate date of birth: June 5, 2016
Good with cats? Yes
Good with dogs? I have not been tested with dogs
Good with children? I have not been tested with children
Any special needs? I have no special needs or concerns

A little about me!
Hey there, my name is Poppy and I’m quite the sweet little girl! I love to cuddle my human companions, and I don’t seem to mind other feline friends. The girls here think I’m very pretty with my many different colours. I haven’t been here long, but I have already been spayed, microchipped, tattooed, and vaccinated! If you’re interested in adopting me please talk to the girls up front!

Oscar

Intake date: December 22, 2017
Breed: Domestic Longhair
Gender: Male
Approximate date of birth: December 28, 2015
Good with cats? Yes
Good with dogs? I have not been tested with dogs
Good with children? I have not been tested with children
Any special needs? I have no special needs or concerns

A little about me!
Hey there, my name is Oscar! I sure am a sweetheart, but I can be very scared at times. I’ve never been aggressive to the girls here, but I am quite timid of most new things and people. I don’t seem to mind other feline friends. I would do good in any kind of home as long as I had time to warm up. I have been neutered, microchipped, tattooed, vaccinated, and am ready to find my forever home! If you’re interested in adopting me please talk to the girls up front!

Millie

Intake date: December 22, 2017
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Gender: Female
Approximate date of birth: March 2, 2017
Good with cats? I don’t seem to like feline friends
Good with dogs? I’m not their biggest fan
Good with children? I have not been tested with children
Any special needs? I have no special needs or concerns

A little about me!

Hello, my name is Millie and I’m quite the little cuddle bug! I came in with a feline friend Misty but we seem to not like each other very much since being separated to get spayed. I’m not the biggest fan of dogs, but I do love all the humans I’ve met so far and can’t wait to have my very own! I love to curl up in my bed or box and nap all day! I have been spayed, microchipped, tattooed, and vaccinated! If you’re interested in adopting me please talk to the girls up front!

Millie

Intake date: December 22, 2017
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Gender: Female
Approximate date of birth: May 1, 2017
Good with cats? No
Good with dogs? No
Good with children? I have not been tested with children
Any special needs? I have no special needs or concerns

A little about me!
Hey there! My name is Misty and I am a very vocal little girl! The girls here think I make the most unique and cute sounds. I have some beautiful BIG green eyes that love to follow every little thing I see! I love to have plenty of room to roam but at the end of the day, I like to settle in and cuddle! I seem to be quite sassy with other feline friends and haven’t reacted well to dogs so far here in the clinic. I have been spayed, microchipped, tattooed, and vaccinated! If you’re interested in adopting me please talk to the girls up front!

