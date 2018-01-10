Nominations open for Alberta’s Emerald Awards

by Morinville News Staff

The Emerald Awards recognize and celebrate outstanding environmental achievements of large and small businesses, individuals, not-for-profit organizations, community groups, youth, and governments in Alberta.

Started more than a quarter of a century ago, the Alberta Emerald Foundation (AEF) has showcased more than 300 recipients and 800 finalists through the Emeralds.

“We are the only awards program in Canada that recognizes and celebrates environmental excellence across all sectors in our province,” said AEF Executive Director Carmen Boyko. “Over the history of our Foundation, we have witnessed outstanding achievements by everyday Albertans that we can all be very proud of. By showcasing the hard work, innovation and creativity of Alberta’s EcoHeroes, we hope to inspire others to make positive changes to their personal sustainability practices.”

Nominations for the 27th Annual Emerald Awards are now open in the categories of:

· Large Business (>100 employees)

· Small Business (<100 employees) · Education: School or Classroom · Education: Post-Secondary · Public Education & Outreach · Community Group or Not-For-Profit: Grassroots (Annual Budget <$750K) · Community Group or Not-For-Profit: Large Organization (Annual Budget >$750K)

· Government Institution

· Youth

· Individual

· Shared Footprints (Integrated Land Management)

· Emerald Challenge: Innovation

Nominations close Feb. 9 when a panel of knowledgeable judges with cross-sectoral experience will select the finalists and recipients in each category.

The 27th Annual Emerald Awards take place June 5 in Calgary, coinciding with Canadian Environment Week.

Nomination details can be found online at emeraldfoundation.ca.