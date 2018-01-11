Town to meet with community groups

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville is holding an information session Jan. 25 in Hall A at the cultural centre from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Town says it is committed to funding and coordinating community events that add value to the quality of life for residents in Morinville and surrounding areas.

The evening session is an opportunity to meet with local community groups and provide information on town events, as well as how community groups can be involved with events, and how town funds and resources can be allocated to groups wishing to partner on events.

“This is a great opportunity for the various community groups to meet one another, ask questions of the Town, and discuss ways in which we can work with one another to offer the best events/services for residents,” said Morinville’s Director of Community & Protective Services David Schaefer in a release Wednesday. “When more groups are involved it makes for a more welcoming community feel – and that is the ultimate goal.”

Although the focus of the Jan. 25 session is for community groups operating in Morinville, the public is welcome to attend.