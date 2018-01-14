MCHS Sr. Girls take fourth in Spruce Grove tournament

by Morinville News Staff

It was a tight race for third place Saturday afternoon between the MCHS Wolves Sr. Girls basketball team and Sturgeon Composite.

The Girls wound up falling 55-36 to take fourth place in the Rock of Ages invitational tournament.

The weekend Rock of Ages tournament started out strong for MCHS with a 61-56 win over Oscar Romero to put them on the path with the Spartans Saturday morning.

The girls fell 64-38 in that contest and went on to face sturgeon Composite for the bronze.

MCHS lead the game 13-12 after the first quarter but found themselves trailing 22-19 at the half. The third quarter gave Sturgeon a wider lead with a 36-28 finish, and the final quarter ended in a 55-36 win for Sturgeon Comp.