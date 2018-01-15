4 the Love of the Game tournament gets council funding

Jan 15, 2018 admin Morinville Sports 0

by Tristan Turner

Council has unanimously approved sponsorship of a local youth hockey tournament at $565 that will see over 300 participants and over 20 teams on January 18 to22. That figure is based on sponsorship of the tournament’s Sunday finals with five games, at a cost of $113 per game.

The event is organized by the Sturgeon Hockey club, who received sponsorship for four finals at $452 in 2016, five games at $565 in 2017, and did not apply for sponsorship in 2014 and 2015. The event is held in honour of the late Dennis Blair Borduzak and has run for 21 years in Morinville and Legal.

This sponsorship will come out of the 2018 sponsorship budget with a balance of $1,250. The motion passed unanimously after rounds of glowing support and excitement for the event from all of council.

