Morinville Sports Shorts

Morinville Kings

The Morinville Kings took down the Bonnyville Pontiacs 5-4 in overtime on the road Saturday night to bring their season tally to 8-4-0 and third place.

Trailing 1-0 after one and 3-2 after 2, the Kings’ Zach Carr, assisted by Jordan Pelletier brought the contest to 4-4 with 1:43 left on the clock in the third. Carr, assisted by Jordan Lajimodiere got the game-winning goal with 4:17 left in overtime.

Playoffs should begin this weekend. We will provide details when available.

Kings to play the Maple Leafs Alumni

The Morinville Kings Senior AA announced last week that the Toronto Maple Leafs Alumni would be coming to Morinville Feb 16.

“Mark your calendars as this will be an outstanding event,” said Wayne Gatza on the team’s Facebook page. “There will be a game followed by a meet and greet. [It’s an] excellent chance to meet some NHL Hall of Fame Players.”

The event is scheduled for Feb. 16 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

More details will be presented as they are available.

Morinville Jets

The Morinville Jets fell 6-2 to the visiting Edmonton Royals Sunday night, a reversal of fortunes from their 4-2 win over the Beverly Warriors on the road Wednesday night.

This week’s win and loss bring the Jets to 19-10-2 this season and third place in the West Division.

The Jets play the Knights Friday on the road and the Hawks Sunday night at home at 7:15 p.m.

