DC Transmissions draws their winner

Jan 16, 2018 admin Business, Local News, Morinville 0

DC Transmissions & Automotive Repair owners Darcy and Donna Barilla pose with their last round of donations to the Food Bank from a contest held over the past month.

by Stephen Dafoe

After a month of fixing cars and taking names, DC Transmissions & Automotive Repair in Morinville drew one of those names to win back their repair bill up to $1000.

The lucky winner of the contest was Morinville resident Tom Mason.

DC Transmissions co-owner Donna Barilla said the idea was twofold: to give back to their customers and help the local food bank.

“We know that it is often hard times over Christmas,” Barilla said. “We wanted to share our support in the community with a chance to win back your bill. The other part of the contest was that you had to bring in a donation to the food bank.”

With the contest closing Monday afternoon, the Barillas will be bringing their third box of donations to the Morinville Food Bank.

The contest ran from Dec. 15 to Jan. 15. Barilla said it is a contest they will likely repeat next year.

