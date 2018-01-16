RCMP on scene at collision

submitted by Morinville RCMP
Morinville RCMP on scene of two vehicle collision on HWY 44 and Secondary HWY 642
Morinville, Alberta – Morinville RCMP are currently on scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 44 at the intersection of Secondary Highway 642, Sturgeon County, AB. All directions of travel are affected, traffic is being re-routed, and delays are expected.
Police along with emergency personnel are on scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible or expect delays.
MorinvilleNews.com will provide an update when one is available from the RCMP.
