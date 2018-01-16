RCMP on scene at collision

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville RCMP on scene of two vehicle collision on HWY 44 and Secondary HWY 642

Morinville, Alberta – Morinville RCMP are currently on scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 44 at the intersection of Secondary Highway 642, Sturgeon County, AB. All directions of travel are affected, traffic is being re-routed, and delays are expected.

Police along with emergency personnel are on scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible or expect delays.