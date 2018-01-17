Kindergarten students learn local history

Jan 17, 2018

photos by Lucie Roy

Students from theScavengerle Public School Kindergarten class were at the Musée Morinville Museum on Wednesday afternoon.

The students had a tour of the museum, were involved in a scavenger Hunt, and did a craft.

Students learned how to use a rotary dial phone, listened to the gramophone, learned about the spinning wheel, the cream and milk separator and many other items.

The students also received a business-sized card with their name on it to certify that they were a Junior Friend of the Musee Morinville Museum.

