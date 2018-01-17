Kindergarten students learn local history

photos by Lucie Roy

Students from theScavengerle Public School Kindergarten class were at the Musée Morinville Museum on Wednesday afternoon.

The students had a tour of the museum, were involved in a scavenger Hunt, and did a craft.

Students learned how to use a rotary dial phone, listened to the gramophone, learned about the spinning wheel, the cream and milk separator and many other items.

The students also received a business-sized card with their name on it to certify that they were a Junior Friend of the Musee Morinville Museum.