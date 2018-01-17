One injured in two-vehicle collision west of Morinville

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville RCMP responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 44 and Highway 642 Tuesday afternoon around 3:17 p.m. The road remained closed in both directions until about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday night.

The collision involved a school bus returning students from Camilla School and a passenger vehicle.

Police say based on the initial investigation, it appears the passenger car was headed westbound on Secondary Highway 642 and struck the northbound school bus on Highway 44.

The school bus had 32 students on board none of which were injured. The school bus driver also escaped without injury.

The passenger in the car sustained non-life threatening injuries, and was transported by ambulance to hospital. The driver of the car was not injured.

RCMP say an RCMP collision analyst attended to assist with the investigation. The collision remains under investigation, and no further details are available at this time.

Those with information about this collision are asked to contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.